CCMB, CDFD to conduct mass screening for genetic diseases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim of reducing the burden of genetic diseases on the country, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), will unite to undertake an initiative for large-scale screening of populations found vulnerable to genetic diseases. An MoU in this regard was signed between the CCMB and CDFD on Wednesday.

A CCMB media release about the MoU said that every year around 50 lakh babies are born with genetic diseases in India. The two institutions will provide prenatal diagnostic services to parents expecting a child, to scan for any genetic disorders which the child could have in the future. Such a scan would help parents take early measures or even decide against child birth in the absence of measures.

Speaking to Express, CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra said, “The objective of the MoU is to identify carriers (parents) who might have defective genes. Their child has 25 per cent chance of carrying the genetic disorder ahead.

With our initiative, we aim to eliminate genetic diseases, most of which are either incurable or their treatment unaffordable to many.” He added, “We know which population is more vulnerable. We will approach the government to carry out large-scale tests among these sections of population, particularly women, even if they are not diseased. This way we can advise them well in advance about genetic disorders.”