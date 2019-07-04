Home Cities Hyderabad

Delay in skyway project work irks Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents

However, Strategic Road Development Plan officials claimed that the land survey of the project is almost completed.

Published: 04th July 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Two pedestrians stand beside a marking, made for extension of roads under the Skyway project, in Secunderabad Cantonment on Wednesday

Two pedestrians stand beside a marking, made for extension of roads under the Skyway project, in Secunderabad Cantonment on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Residents under Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) limits are calling out the step-motherly treatment of the State government towards them. While the government spends crores of rupees on developments of roads and flyovers in different parts of the city under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), it shies away from providing similar infrastructural developments to the cantonment limits. 
In the SCB limits, for instance, the proposed skyway project has been delayed. 

Open Secunderabad Cantonment All Roads (OSCAR), spokesperson, S Chandrasekhar said, “Though the government is keen to improve the infrastructure in the twin cities for better connectivity of roads, underpass and bridges to ease traffic congestion, SCB is not part of such improvement.” 

He said: “With the deficit funds in SCB, there is no scope for development of infrastructure and the situation is worse in the cantonment area. The residents of the SCB and the peripheral areas such as Malkajgiri, Sainikpuri, Anand Bagh, Alwal and Bollarum will suffer in the long run,” he commented. 
However, both the SRDP and the cantonment engineering authorities have already conducted a land survey and have finished the marking with red ink for extension of the roads.

When contacted, Vice-President of SCB, J Rama Krishna said: “The board has already agreed for skyways and passed the resolution in the board meeting on the proposal of the State government.” “The State requested the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to handover the defence land for the construction and conducted various meetings with the Local Military Authority (LMA) on the exchange of land. The decision is pending at Ministry of Defence (MoD) on the allocation of open lands belonging to the State,” said Rama Krishna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secunderabad Cantonment Board Secunderabad skyway project Open Secunderabad Cantonment All Roads Secunderbad Local Military Authority Ministry of Defence Secunderabad Strategic Road Development Plan
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp