Delay in skyway project work irks Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents under Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) limits are calling out the step-motherly treatment of the State government towards them. While the government spends crores of rupees on developments of roads and flyovers in different parts of the city under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), it shies away from providing similar infrastructural developments to the cantonment limits.

In the SCB limits, for instance, the proposed skyway project has been delayed.

Open Secunderabad Cantonment All Roads (OSCAR), spokesperson, S Chandrasekhar said, “Though the government is keen to improve the infrastructure in the twin cities for better connectivity of roads, underpass and bridges to ease traffic congestion, SCB is not part of such improvement.”

He said: “With the deficit funds in SCB, there is no scope for development of infrastructure and the situation is worse in the cantonment area. The residents of the SCB and the peripheral areas such as Malkajgiri, Sainikpuri, Anand Bagh, Alwal and Bollarum will suffer in the long run,” he commented.

However, both the SRDP and the cantonment engineering authorities have already conducted a land survey and have finished the marking with red ink for extension of the roads.

When contacted, Vice-President of SCB, J Rama Krishna said: “The board has already agreed for skyways and passed the resolution in the board meeting on the proposal of the State government.” “The State requested the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to handover the defence land for the construction and conducted various meetings with the Local Military Authority (LMA) on the exchange of land. The decision is pending at Ministry of Defence (MoD) on the allocation of open lands belonging to the State,” said Rama Krishna.