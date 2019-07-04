Film workers take out rally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives of 24 different crafts unions from the Telugu film industry took out a massive rally on Wednesday stating their protest against Telugu Cine Workers Cooperative Housing Society (TCWCS) that has allegedly illegally sold the Chitrapuri colony flats to persons who are not part of the film fraternity.

At least 1,000 union workers from 24 different crafts participated in a rally from film chamber’s office in Film Nagar to Chitrapuri colony in Manikonda, shouting slogans and holding placards. The 24 craft union members also demanded that there must be a cancellation of registration of flats purchased by outsiders and allocated to those who are part of this industry.

“The erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government had allotted 66 acres in 1993 to cine workers through GO 658. As per that, it is mandated that the constructed flats should be allocated to local workers and technicians from 24 categories and the rest to eligible members from other States working in the Telugu film industry,” explained B Narasimha Reddy, ex-Secretary, Driver’s Union in Telugu Film Industry.

Meanwhile, when the news of such a protest at the TCWCS office came to be known, the Director of Cooperative Housing Society and district officials rushed to the spot and inquired about the issues on flats allocation irregularities in the colony.