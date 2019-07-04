Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation fines RTC driver Rs 100 for spitting on road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wednesday was not a usual one for this TSRTC bus driver, who was forced to pay a fine of Rs 100 for spitting out of his parked bus at Lingampally bus station. RTC driver Jagadeesh, who was starting the day’s first trip from Lingampally to Kushaiguda in a bus (AP 28 Z 3676) around 7:30 am, had to pay the price, after the local GHMC sanitation supervisor noticed him spitting out of his driving-seat window. The GHMC workers then cleaned the road after their seniors issued a challan and collected the sum.

This is not a one-off incident as the Serilingampally zone of GHMC has levied penalty to over 300 persons in the last month alone. The GHMC has emulated the Pune Municipal Corporation’s anti-spitting rule and started imposing fines on those who litter the streets. When contacted, GHMC’s Serilingampally zone Commissioner, Harichandana Dasari said that stringent action will be taken against all those found spitting, littering or urinating on the roads.