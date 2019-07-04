US-return techie dies during adventure ride

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old software employee who returned to the city from the USA a few months ago, died in a mishap while riding on a mountain-racer bike at Godhamguda under Tharur police limits in Vikarabad district. Aravind Pitchai, the deceased, was a resident of Narsingi and employed in an IT firm in Gachibowli. Along with a group of 30 peeople, Pitchai had gone to Ananthagiri hills near Vikarabad.

They were all staying at Hills and Valley Adventure resorts located at Godhamguda in Tharur police limits, explained sub-inspector Prabhakar Reddy. On Tuesday, Aravind and his friends were riding on mountain racer bikes that were arranged for them by the resort’s management. While riding inside the resort premises and on the rocks, his bike skidded possibly as the ground was slushy after the recent rains.

Aravind sustained serious head injuries and fell unconscious.

His friends then alerted the management and also performed CPR. On showing no signs of recovery, they shifted him to Vikarabad government hospital where doctors declared him brought-dead. Prima facie, it appears that the cause of mishap was overspeeding and his inability to control the bike. His friends stated to police that the bike toppled as Aravind applied brakes.