Four-year-old sexually abused by neighbours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by two of her neighbours at Rajendranagar under the Cyberabad police limits. The incident that took place on Sunday evening came to light on Wednesday night. A case of rape and another under the POCSO Act has been registered against Sandeep Kumar (20), a final year degree student, and his brother Sravan Kumar (18), an Intermediate student.

According to police, the accused persons and are residents of Hyderguda. On Sunday evening, while the victim was playing outside her house, the accused allegedly lured her with chocolates and took her to the terrace of their house. They reportedly stripped her tried to sexually assault her.

As soon as she raised alarm, they let her go. She ran home and informed her parents about the incident. Though they tried to keep it under wraps, the locals got to know about it. On Wednesday, the patrolling teams were informed about the incident. After the police assured them justice, her parents came forward and lodged a complaint.