Drivers felicitated for keeping Hyderabad safe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad city police felicitated autorickshaw and RTC bus drivers in the city for their good performance in up keeping of the road and public safety in the city. This was done as part of the ‘My Auto is Safe’ initiative of Hyderabad police wherein all the autos plying within the Hyderabad police limits were digitized to curb unsocial elements and to enhance the brand image of auto drivers.

As part of the same, 16 auto drivers, out of the city’s 50,125 auto drivers, were felicitated based on the opinion and feedback given by passengers. All of them are registered with the program and display QR code and UV printed boards for assistance of passengers. RTC bus drivers with a clean track record of driving without any accidents in the last 25-30 years and maintaining discipline of stopping correctly in the bus bays were also felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city said, “In the last five years, the public in big cities depend on public transport where the role of autos drivers and bus drivers becomes crucial.