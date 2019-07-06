Employee hacks GHMC website, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An outsourced employee working with GHMC in Alwal circle and his techie brother allegedly hacked into the GHMC official website www.ghmc.gov.in and generated Property Tax Identification Numbers (PTIN) fraudulently. They were arrested by the cyber crime wing of Cyberabad police Friday. The accused are Jay Chand Velaga and his brother Nagendra Babu.

According to the police, more than a year ago, Deputy Commissioner of GHMC Rajendranagar circle received a complaint stating that three persons J Ravi, J Rakesh and J Rajeshwari submitted fabricated documents by obtaining PTIN fraudulently for the plot located at Premavathipet, Rajendra Nagar. Later, GHMC officials lodged a complaint with cyber crime officials.

Nagendra, a techie by profession used his hacking expertise and generated four fake PTIN numbers on an already registered number. They were produced before the court on Friday.