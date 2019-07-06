Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyd hotspot of NO2 emission

A Greenpeace India study mapped India’s worst NO2 emissions in the troposphere

Published: 06th July 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Air pollution is not just limited to the air around us but includes the atmosphere above us. As far as the Greater Hyderabad region is considered, the troposphere above it has been found to be an NO2 emission hotspot.  

Troposphere is the lowest layer of atmosphere, which extends till about 10 km from the Earth’s surface. The gaseous emissions on Earth’s surface inevitably enter into the atmosphere. Greenpeace India observed the concentration of NO2 over India using the Tropospheric Emission Monitoring Internet Service (TEMIS), which provides the data on tropospheric NO2.

The report ‘India NO2 air pollution map: Highlighting India’s worst NO2 emission hotspots’ points out that the tropospheric emission hotspots are mainly located over major cities and areas where coal-based thermal power plants are located. The reasoning - NO2 is majorly emitted by vehicles due to burning of fuel and by thermal power plants due to burning of coal. The concentrations are worse over parts of Peddapalle and Kothagudem districts.

As a result, while the high tropospheric NO2 concentration over Greater Hyderabad can be attributed to the lakhs of vehicles plying the city roads, in Peddapalle and Kothagudem districts it is the presence of high capacity coal-fired power plants operated by NTPC and TSGENCO at Ramagundam and Kothagudem.

Troposhperic NO2 concentration close to that of Greater Hyderabad region was also observed over Bhupalpally, which is home to another coal-fired TSGENCO power plant.

The satellite data shows that though not as high as in the hotspots but areas miles away from the hotspots are also affected with low levels of troposhperic NO2 concentration. For example, low tropospheric NO2 concentrations were recorded as far as Kagaznagar in Adilabad or Warangal and Siddipet, which are 100-150 km away from power plant in Ramagundam.

Multi-fold harm
While NO2 is dangerous in itself, it also increases the concentration of Particulate Matter and Ozone, both of which are harmful for humans

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp