Hyderabad cops bust interstate kidney racket, one held

Inquiries revealed that Sivaram had uploaded his profile on the kidney donors-buyers network’s website, and whenever the clients contacted him, he introduced himself as an agent working for the kidney

Published: 06th July 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police busted an interstate kidney racket operated by a Chennai-based businessman on Friday. The accused was allegedly cheating victims from the city who were willing to donate a kidney and collecting huge amounts of money from them on the pretext of arranging clients.  

The accused has been identified as S Dheenadayalan Surya Sivaram (30). According to Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, Sivaram was trapped during a decoy operation by Special Operations Team of Malkajgiri zone and Neredmet police, when he had come to the city to meet the donors.

Inquiries revealed that Sivaram had uploaded his profile on the kidney donors-buyers network’s website, and whenever the clients contacted him, he introduced himself as an agent working for the kidney federation.

Once the victims were convinced, he asked them to pay Rs 15,000 as a registration charge to register with the federation and also collected their identity proof for ‘further procedures’. He also assured the client that 50 per cent of the amount would be paid before the surgery and the balance after donating a kidney. After the client paid the registration amount, he sent them a fake donor certificate of kidney federation. He also used to demand more money for ‘medical exams’.

‘Do not fall for ads on internet’
Rachakonda police appealed to the public on Friday not to fall into the trap of ads on the internet, and warned the citizens of crooks who impersonate transplant coordinators, doctors and agents to trap gullible public and loot them

