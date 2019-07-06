Hyderabad restaurant's chef pours boiling oil on diner, here's why!

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A businessman suffered burns after a chef in a restaurant here poured boiling oil on him for allegedly using expletives as there was a 'delay' in serving a plate of poori, police said Saturday.

The 29-year-old man went to the hotel on Friday to have breakfast and ordered poori. The chef asked him to wait for 10-15 minutes, the police said. Half-an-hour went by and the diner again asked the chef for the dish.

This led to an argument between both of them. The diner became impatient and abused the chef, they said. The chef immediately took the boiling oil and poured it on the diner.

The man suffered burns on his face, neck and hands and had to be hospitalised, the police said. Based on a complaint, a case under IPC section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) was registered against the chef who has been taken into custody, the police added.