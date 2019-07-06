Hyderabad gets its first Radiation Detection System

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, Mobile Radiation Detection System will be launched in Hyderabad city. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has selected Hyderabad along with 55 other Indian cities for implementing its pilot project on Mobile Radiation Detection System in which Police are the first responders.

Under this project, the city police will be equipped with radiation detecting instruments and radiation Go-No-Go instruments.

Since it is the first time, police will be using these equipments, city police chief Anjani Kumar conducted a two-day workshop for patrol car constables and Quick Reaction Teams about the equipment modalities. Hyderabad city is provided with two Portable Radiation Survey meter, ten Digital (Pocket) Dosimeter and one Go-No-Go Radiation Survey instruments by NDMA.

The uses of radioactive sources and radiation has been increasing in the form of electric power generation, medical, agriculture, irrigation, food processing, industrial radiography among others. There is thus the huge challenge of safe handling of radioactive instruments. Hence, it is essential to train each police personnel in handling of radioactive sources to keep clean environment, said Anjani Kumar.