Man who shot himself in luxury car succumbs

HYDERABAD: Faizan Ahmed, who allegedly shot himself on the Outer Ring Road, while behind the wheels of a Mercedes Benz on Thursday, succumbed in the wee hours of Friday.

While financial burdens are believed to be reasons behind the suicide, how he acquired the weapon remains a mystery. Inquiries also revealed that Faizan left home on late Wednesday night.

Police found that after driving for a couple of hours on the city roads, Faizan took to the ORR in the early hours of Thursday and covered the entire 158 km stretch, at least three times. A case under charges of suspicious death and arms act was registered at Narsingi police station of Cyberabad and the probe is underway said investigating officials.