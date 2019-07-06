Home Cities Hyderabad

Man who shot himself in luxury car succumbs

Police found that after driving for a couple of hours on the city roads, Faizan took to the ORR in the early hours of Thursday and covered the entire 158 km stretch, at least three times.

The pistol with which Faizan shot himself at ORR on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

HYDERABAD: Faizan Ahmed, who allegedly shot himself on the Outer Ring Road, while behind the wheels of a Mercedes Benz on Thursday, succumbed in the wee hours of Friday.

While financial burdens are believed to be reasons behind the suicide, how he acquired the weapon remains a mystery. Inquiries also revealed that Faizan left home on late Wednesday night.

Police found that after driving for a couple of hours on the city roads, Faizan took to the ORR in the early hours of Thursday and covered the entire 158 km stretch, at least three times. A case under charges of suspicious death and arms act was registered at Narsingi police station of Cyberabad and the probe is underway said investigating officials.

