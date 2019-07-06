Home Cities Hyderabad

TNIE Hyderabad wishes Team India luck, shows it's support

In a signature campaign, fans wrote well wishes ranging from 'Bleed blue!' to personal messages to their favorite cricketers, hoping for the World Cup to come back home.

Published: 06th July 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

The signature campaign organised by TNIE to support Team India who will play their knock-out semi-final game against England on July 11 at KBR Park in Hyderabad

The signature campaign organised by TNIE to support Team India who will play their knock-out semi-final game against England on July 11 at KBR Park in Hyderabad (Express| S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As India looks forward to today's cricket world cup game with neighbors Sri Lanka, their last league match game before semi final match against England on June 11, cricket fans across Hyderabad have planned out their day so as to not miss a single minute of the much awaited game. 

The New Indian Express, set out to collect wishes and blessings from cricket fanatics around the city, at Hyderabad's beloved KBR National Park. Young, old, and tiny tots wished Team India luck taking a break from their morning workout routine. 

In a signature campaign, fans wrote well wishes ranging from 'Bleed blue!' to personal messages to their favorite cricketers, hoping for the World Cup to come back home. In the midst of the early morning chill, even politicians, including politicians DK Samarsimha Reddy, M Narasimhulu, former MP MV Mysura Reddy and K Satyanarayana Raju, wished Team India luck. 

Even bureaucrats and socialites, who often frequent KBR National Park, like Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of IT and Commerce and Pinky Reddy, Chairman of GVK group, took out a minute to sign TNIE's campaign in support of Team India's win at this year's ICC World Cup. 

