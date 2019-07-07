Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation gears up to tackle diseases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the onset of monsoons, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will carry out full-scale operations to combat vector and water borne diseases in the city. They will also conduct about 500 health camps in vulnerable areas and take anti-larval and fogging operations simultaneously and hold awareness campaigns in schools and slums, said M Dana Kishore, GHMC Commissioner.

He held a review meeting with GHMC health wing officials on a plan of action on dengue and malaria cases, so that a blanket operation is conducted for effective impact in combat and control of diseases.

The Commissioner asked officials to take up awareness campaigns through TV scrolls, pamphlets, door stickers, Facebook and Twitter and also to involve local corporators in awareness campaigns.

He instructed officials to obtain the reports of dengue and malaria cases on a daily basis from the government and private hospitals. Preventive steps to control the spread of diseases will be undertaken.