I-T searches at MyHome Group premises in Hyderabad ‘to correlate info’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following reports of searches conducted by an anti-tax evasion team of the Investigation wing of Income Tax at the premises owned by the MyHome Group on July 4, the company issued a clarification on Saturday, saying that it was a result of searches conducted on a Bangalore-based real estate company at multiple locations across the company “only to correlate certain information from our end”, read a press note.

They said company has a joint venture project for the development of a commercial real estate property in Hyderabad. “MyHome Group has provided the I-T department all the information required by them,” added the release.