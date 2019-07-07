Parents want errant school to be reopened

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AFTER being shut for almost a month, parents and students of the Nagarjuna High School, LB Nagar that has been sealed by the Education department after a class 10 student fell to her death from the school building last month, staged a dharna outside the school, on Saturday.

The parents and students, have been urging for the school to be reopened. There are around 8,000 students in the school.The Education Department has clarified that the school will not be reopened until the deficiencies prevailing are rectified.

Fire NOC and shifting for the transformer that is barely a few metres away from the school building are the two major deficiencies that are yet to be rectified, said the officials. “We have told the parents that if they want, we will help their children in getting admission into other private schools in the vicinity,” said Mandal Education Officer, Madana Chary.