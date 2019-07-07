Rachakonda SHE teams counsel 54 sexual offenders from Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A lab technician who allegedly sexually harassed a BTech student in an examination hall by showing her porn clips, a swimming coach who misbehaved with a 6-year-old girl while teaching her how to swim and a father who allegedly molested his own daughter, for talking to her boyfriend over the phone, were among the 54 persons who were counselled by Rachakonda SHE teams on Saturday. Six of these offenders are minors.

In the first case, when the victim was appearing for examination, the accused Chekuri Mahesh who was on invigilation duty, approached her and offered help. The victim said she could not answer a particular question. Mahesh then went on to show her a pornographic clip on his mobile phone, telling her “he would help her like this”. He forced her to take his phone number. After the examination, the girl approached the SHE team.

Eighteen of them were caught for eve-teasing by Malkajgiri police. Three others were caught by Bhongir SHE teams at Yadagirigutta.