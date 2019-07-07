Three suffer injuries in road mishap in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons suffered minor injuries after a speeding car in which they were travelling hit a tree near a corporate hospital in Jubilee Hills. The police have detained the car driver and found that the driver was in an intoxicated condition. The police have also seized the car and registered cases of drunk, rash and negligent driving against the driver.

According to police, three persons had hired a car to proceed to Jubilee Hills after which the driver lost his control and rammed the car into a tree. Banjara Hills police have registered a case and the injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the driver of a private travels bus, carrying as many as 50 passengers on board, was caught by the police during a drunk driving check at Puppalaguda of Cyberabad on the city outskirts. The bus belonging to Kanaka Durga travels was bound to Kandukur in Andhra Pradesh.