7-year-old girl goes missing while walking home with parents in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, a seven-year-old girl who was returning home from Bihar with her parents, went missing while walking by the railway tracks at Borabanda on Saturday morning.

The family members of the missing girl Farhana approached the Kukatpally police and lodged a case.

It is learnt that Farhana, a resident of Borabanda, was returning home with her family members from their native place of Bihar. After alighting at the Borabanda railway station, the group started to walk by the railway tracks, in order to reach their home.

As they regularly took the route and expected Farhana to be aware of the same, they allowed her to walk a few metres ahead of the family. However, when they reached home, they learnt that she was yet to arrive.