Business disputes behind Andhra Pradesh man’s murder in Hyderabad?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of hired killers are suspected to be behind the murder of Vijayawada-based businessman Ram Prasad who died of stab injuries on Sunday.

He was returning from a temple at Panjagutta when he was attacked with knives by unidentified people. His family members have pointed fingers at a long-standing business dispute between the deceased and his partner YSRCP’s Vijayawada-based leader Koganti Satyam indicating that he could be behind the murder.

The family claims that Satyam had been harassing Prasad for Rs70 crore.

Police have found that Prasad and Satyam became partners after the latter’s first partner former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao sold his shares to Prasad in 2008.

Meanwhile, Koganti Satyam denied allegations. “How can I get back my money if I killed him? Prasad had disputes with several persons regarding his previous business,” he said.