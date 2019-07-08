Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's heritage unguarded as committees formed still incomplete

What is more, the Greater Hyderabad Heritage Committee  headed by the GHMC Commissioner recently sat down for a meeting, albeit without the two external members, informed Dinakar Babu.

Published: 08th July 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Errum Manzil

Errum Manzil

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly two years after the Telangana Heritage Bill was signed into law in the State Legislative Assembly, the constitution of heritage committees mandated by it, are yet to see the light of day.

The unwarranted delay is only impeding the inclusion, if possible, of the approximately 160 Asaf Jahi and Qutub Shahi sites including Errum Manzil that were protected by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA), into the law.

The law lays down the formation of a Telangana State Heritage Authority, a Greater Hyderabad Heritage Authority, and District Heritage Authority for each district in the State. Speaking to Express, A Dinakar Babu, the in-charge Director of Heritage Telangana said, “None of the committees are fully-formed. Two external experts have to still be appointed by the government.”

Each heritage committee at the State, district, and Greater Hyderabad-level has to appoint experts from the field of heritage. The situation is no different from November 2018 when Express had reported on the same issue and the Heritage Telangana was headed by NR Visalatchy. 

What is more, the Greater Hyderabad Heritage Committee headed by the GHMC Commissioner recently sat down for a meeting, albeit without the two external members, informed Dinakar Babu. “The GHMC Commissioner has to take a call on the appointment of the two external members,” he added.

However, until the heritage committees are fully-formed, they cannot go ahead with key functions, like adding or deleting heritage sites from the current list of sites protected under Telangana Heritage Law. 

Explaining this, Dinakar Babu said, “When the Greater Hyderabad Heritage Committee is fully-formed with the two external members, it can then decide whether to add the sites from the HUDA list. That decision is to be forwarded to the Telangana State Heritage authority, headed by the Chief Secretary, who will take the final decision.” However, he was not sure, exactly when the members will be appointed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaf Jahi Errum Manzil Telangana State Heritage Authority Greater Hyderabad Heritage Authority
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp