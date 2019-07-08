Hyderabad's heritage unguarded as committees formed still incomplete

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly two years after the Telangana Heritage Bill was signed into law in the State Legislative Assembly, the constitution of heritage committees mandated by it, are yet to see the light of day.

The unwarranted delay is only impeding the inclusion, if possible, of the approximately 160 Asaf Jahi and Qutub Shahi sites including Errum Manzil that were protected by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA), into the law.

The law lays down the formation of a Telangana State Heritage Authority, a Greater Hyderabad Heritage Authority, and District Heritage Authority for each district in the State. Speaking to Express, A Dinakar Babu, the in-charge Director of Heritage Telangana said, “None of the committees are fully-formed. Two external experts have to still be appointed by the government.”

Each heritage committee at the State, district, and Greater Hyderabad-level has to appoint experts from the field of heritage. The situation is no different from November 2018 when Express had reported on the same issue and the Heritage Telangana was headed by NR Visalatchy.

What is more, the Greater Hyderabad Heritage Committee headed by the GHMC Commissioner recently sat down for a meeting, albeit without the two external members, informed Dinakar Babu. “The GHMC Commissioner has to take a call on the appointment of the two external members,” he added.

However, until the heritage committees are fully-formed, they cannot go ahead with key functions, like adding or deleting heritage sites from the current list of sites protected under Telangana Heritage Law.

Explaining this, Dinakar Babu said, “When the Greater Hyderabad Heritage Committee is fully-formed with the two external members, it can then decide whether to add the sites from the HUDA list. That decision is to be forwarded to the Telangana State Heritage authority, headed by the Chief Secretary, who will take the final decision.” However, he was not sure, exactly when the members will be appointed.