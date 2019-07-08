Home Cities Hyderabad

ICICI Bank told to pay Rs 2 lakh for wrongly debiting Rs 30,494 from Hyderabad customer

The order came in from the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum after the aggrieved citizen approached the forum.

Published: 08th July 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

ICICI Bank. (File Image for representational purpose only)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ICICI bank has been ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a customer who was wrongfully debited a sum of Rs 30,494. The order came in from the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum after the aggrieved citizen approached the forum.

The incident happened in 2017, when the sum of money was debited from the account of the complainant without him authorising the transaction. He said that he had not even received an OTP for the transaction and was fraudulently charged.

Upon taking it up with the customer services, the credit card was blocked and an internal complaint was registered. The money was returned to him and he was given a new credit card.

However, the same issue occurred again after four months. The complainant was told that the bank had found the transaction in question was  genuine, and the sum of Rs 30,494 was again deducted from his account.

He approached the police station with a formal complaint and sent in a legal notice as the bank refused to share the inquiry report that led to the conclusion that the transaction was genuine. The bank, however, did not respond.

The bank maintained at the consumer forum that an OTP was not issued as the transaction was an international e-commerce one, as per RBI guidelines. However, the court noted that no evidence was given on whether the transaction was an international one.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICICI Bank ICICI Credit card District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp