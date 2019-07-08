In ever-crowded West Zone of Hyderabad, Bus Rapid Transport System need of the hour?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As all options are being considered to arrive at a solution for ever-crowded west zone in the city, is it the time to wipe the dust from an old plan of 2016 of introducing the Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) in west zone?

City-based public transport note that with a slew of bus routes introduced by TSRTC in this zone and techies being more open-minded towards public transport than before.

The BRTS system is one where one lane of the road is dedicated for public transport buses to ply. “The TSRTC has introduced several new routes from Bachupally, JNTU and Allwyn X roads, all of which can take a lot of cars off the roads. While many will shift to it, there is one section of people who continue to use cars as it is more convenient for them. So ultimately, these buses will continue being stuck in traffic and force those who shifted from cars to go back as either way they will end up in traffic,” said Prashanth Bachu, an urban transport expert.

With a BRTS network, it will ensure these buses reach the destination at the earliest. “A BRTS will make use of the existing road infrastructure and keep private vehicles off the road,” added Bachu. However, more than the bureaucratic nod, public acceptance will be crucial for BRTS. This could be successful only with innovative car pooling solutions, note IT professional groups working on improving transport. “We are trying to arrive at a list of car pooling solutions for IT firms in Hyd,” said Sreedhar U, V-P of Forum to Improve Things.