Kin suspect foul play in Hyderabad man’s suicide 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Family of Faizan Ahmed, who had allegedly shot himself in a rented luxury car on the ORR on Thursday, told police that he was not someone who would kill himself.

They expressed suspicion over the role of a second person in the incident. They also told police that he was out to make a deal with this person.

Investigators told Express that his call data records showed that Faizan was in constant touch with his family and close associates.