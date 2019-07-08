Home Cities Hyderabad

Man sexually abuses 8-year-old girl in Hyderabad's LB Nagar, arrested 

 In yet another incident of children falling prey to sexual violence, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a man at LB Nagar on Sunday.

Published: 08th July 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

A passersby who saw the accused sexually abusing the girl, rescued the child, roughed him up and handed him over to the police.

According to police, the girl studying class II in a private school, is residing at Mansoorabad. Both her parents are working as daily labourers. Her paternal grandfather runs a bicycle repair shop in the neighbourhood.

The girl came to the shop on Sunday to learn how to ride a bicycle. The accused, identified as Jani, was visiting the shop. Jani took the girl with him without the knowledge of her grandfather. As he was a frequent visitor and she knew him from before, she did not raise objection and went along with him.

Minutes later, he was found with the girl in an isolated area in the next lane. A woman saw him undress the girl and touch her inappropriately. She raised alarm. 

TAGS
hyderabad Hyderabad crime Hyderabad sexual abuse Hyderabad child sexual abuse
