Permissions now thing of the past for Hyderabad heritage sites

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN the absence of an overseeing body, around 162 heritage sites remain at the mercy of the government and private owners to do whatever they like.

Located on prime parcels of land, these heritage structures are more often than not the target of real estate developers. With the de-listing of nearly 162 heritage sites that were recognised by Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA), at least their task has been eased.

For instance, after the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) was disbanded around 2013-14, one of the sites it protected the IAS Officers Building was demolished by the State government in 2015. More recently, another HUDA-protected structure, the mutawalis of Jama Masjid in Charminar, saw the massive construction of a two-storeyed building on its premises, much to the chagrin of the ASI.

However, conservation architect Anuradha Naik, recalls this as a latest development. “Earlier, depending on the grade of protection a heritage site had, one had to approach a competent authority like the HCC or the local municipal body,” she said. Naik, is currently working on restoration of the Chowmahalla Palace, which is also not a ‘protected’ site under the Telangana heritage Law.

The same was confirmed by a former Heritage Telangana official who said that the 162 HUDA-protected sites are no longer ‘protected’ and that private owners would not have to take permission of any competent authority before demolishing, constructing, or even modifying these sites.

“Whom do they take permission from? There are no such statutory bodies and there are such loopholes in the Telangana Heritage Law that can be easily exploited,” opines a senior heritage expert.

No more protected:

Hyderabad Public School

Azha Khana -e- Zehra

Bella Vista

Charkaman

Jama Masjid, Charminar

Falaknuma Palace

Osmania General Hospital

Paigah Palace