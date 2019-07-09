Home Cities Hyderabad

Boy attempts suicide over alleged ragging in school in Hyderabad

Upset over alleged ragging by his classmates, an SSC student attempted suicide at his house.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Upset over alleged ragging by his classmates, an SSC student attempted suicide at his house but due to timely action of his parents in shifting him to the hospital, he is recovering now. Though the incident happened on July 3, it came to light only on Monday.  The boy also left a note explaining how his friends demanded money and humiliated him. The police registered a case under Prohibition of Ragging Act and extortion against his friends. 

According to police, the boy, (15)  a resident of Saroornagar, is studying in a private school at Karmanghat.  On July 3, he returned home from school, and hanged himself from a ceiling fan.  His parents, who noticed this shifted him to hospital immediately. Later police were informed about the boy’s attempt to commit suicide. As he was in an unconscious condition, police could not get any details from him about the incident.

On Monday after he regained consciousness, police recorded his statement. The boy told police that his friends have been demanding money from him and threatened him if he did not oblige. They also spanked him in front of everyone in the class, due to which he felt humiliated. He said that he had in the past gave `6,000 to his friends on different occasions and now they are demanding `1,000 more from him, due to which he decided to end his life. Police said investigation is underway and evidence is being collected to prove the  claims of the boy.

