Hyderabad accident victim’s tweet to KTR goes viral

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A tweet by an accident victim injured after falling into a pothole on the Nizampet-Bachupally main road has gone viral on Twitter.

The netizen Teja tweeted the pictures of his injured leg to former MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao stating: “The result of dirty maintenance of your roads in Nizampet and Bachupally. If I haven’t wore helmet my family would have lost a son and my wife may have became helpless. Thanks for excellent governance sir.”

The tweet went viral instantly with over 520 retweets from disgruntled citizens who called out the government’s negligence. However, locals say that the problem is endemic.

“The road has been in a poor shape for a long time. Neither the HRDCL nor the R&B has taken any initiative to address the issue,” said Vinay, a local.