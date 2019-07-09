Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's 'Arjun Reddy' slits wrist after knifing girl. Must've been love, say cops

The accused identified as Venkatesh attacked Manasvi with a knife on her throat. Using the same knife, he later inflicted injuries to himself.  

Published: 09th July 2019 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old woman was brutally attacked with a knife by her alleged boyfriend at Chaitanyapuri under Rachakonda commissionerate in a city. The incident took place in a hotel room which the couple had rented on Tuesday morning. 

The accused identified as Venkatesh attacked Manasvi with a knife on her throat. Using the same knife, he later inflicted injuries to himself.  

While Manasvi's condition is said to critical, Venkatesh is in an unconscious state.

The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the attack. LB Nagar ACP K Prudhvidhar Rao suspected a love affair to be the cause.

According to the police, the couple checked into a hotel at Dilsukhnagar on Tuesday morning to resolve a spat. Later in the afternoon, Manasvi called her brother informing him that she was in danger and also sent him her location. Her brother rushed to the hotel and along with the hotel staff went to the room which the couple had rented on the second floor.

Manasvi had a deep slit injury on her throat and Venkatesh had cut his wrist. Both of them were found lying in a pool of blood. The police were alerted and the couple was rushed to the hospital.

Inquiries revealed that Venkatesh, hailing from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, was taking coaching for competitive examinations in Hyderabad. Manasvi, a resident of Badangpet in Meerpet, was studying in the same coaching institute. The two reportedly became friends and fell in love, say police.

Lately, Manasvi had been reportedly ignoring Venkatesh. Suspecting her of cheating and getting close to someone else, Venkatesh had frequent quarrels with her. In a bid to resolve the issues between them, the two met in a hotel.

The cops suspect an altercation must have led Venkatesh to attack her and later harm himself. 

While Manasvi has been admitted to a private hospital, Venkatesh is undergoing treatment in Osmania Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lovers spat Hyderabad knife attack Dilsukhnagar
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp