Hyderabad's 'Arjun Reddy' slits wrist after knifing girl. Must've been love, say cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old woman was brutally attacked with a knife by her alleged boyfriend at Chaitanyapuri under Rachakonda commissionerate in a city. The incident took place in a hotel room which the couple had rented on Tuesday morning.

The accused identified as Venkatesh attacked Manasvi with a knife on her throat. Using the same knife, he later inflicted injuries to himself.

While Manasvi's condition is said to critical, Venkatesh is in an unconscious state.

The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the attack. LB Nagar ACP K Prudhvidhar Rao suspected a love affair to be the cause.

According to the police, the couple checked into a hotel at Dilsukhnagar on Tuesday morning to resolve a spat. Later in the afternoon, Manasvi called her brother informing him that she was in danger and also sent him her location. Her brother rushed to the hotel and along with the hotel staff went to the room which the couple had rented on the second floor.

Manasvi had a deep slit injury on her throat and Venkatesh had cut his wrist. Both of them were found lying in a pool of blood. The police were alerted and the couple was rushed to the hospital.

Inquiries revealed that Venkatesh, hailing from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, was taking coaching for competitive examinations in Hyderabad. Manasvi, a resident of Badangpet in Meerpet, was studying in the same coaching institute. The two reportedly became friends and fell in love, say police.

Lately, Manasvi had been reportedly ignoring Venkatesh. Suspecting her of cheating and getting close to someone else, Venkatesh had frequent quarrels with her. In a bid to resolve the issues between them, the two met in a hotel.

The cops suspect an altercation must have led Venkatesh to attack her and later harm himself.

While Manasvi has been admitted to a private hospital, Venkatesh is undergoing treatment in Osmania Hospital.