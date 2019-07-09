International call diverting racket busted in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cybercrime wing of Rachakonda police have busted an international call diverting racket and arrested three persons — Kema Murali Krishna, a freelancer in software networking and security administrator, Shakamuri Prasanna Kumar , who runs a consultancy, and Mandava Swaroopnath Chowdhary, a businessman. They were involved in diverting international calls into local calls through BSNL network to earn easy money.

According to police, the racket came to light after an anonymous caller alerted the BSNL officials at Saroornagar. Shiva Reddy was using internet connection in Yapral to access virtual server in Mumbai and diverting international VOIP traffic to conventional mobile phone network through BSNL wings.

In eight months duration, he earned around Rs 15 lakh, but stopped after latest technologies were introduced. After a gap, Murali in collusion with other accused, restarted the call diverting activities. The trio were arrested and devices used for diverting calls were seized.

Modus operandi

Srinivas provided 750 BSNL wings virtual numbers.and configured to NGN (next generation network) server of BSNL wings numbers, so that all the calls could get routed through those servers. He then gave the IP details to inte’l companies for `12 paisa/min