Police head constable, family die in accident on Srisailam highway in Hyderabad

The truck’s driver is said to have taken a U-turn without switching on the indicator lights and turned into the lane on which the car was on.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Five persons, including a head constable working in Matewada police station in Warangal Commissionerate, died and another sustained injuries in a road accident on the Srisailam highway on Monday. The car they were travelling in rammed a truck. 

The truck’s driver is said to have taken a U-turn without switching on the indicator lights and turned into the lane on which the car was on. The victims — P Durga Prasad (55), son P Shantan (25), his wife P Vijayalaxmi (45), sister Padmaja (35), brother-in-law Raju (40) — were returning from Srisailam after a darshan at the Mallikarjuna temple. 

Police said this was Prasad’s first pilgrimage ever. According to sources, none of them were wearing their seat belts. The incident has shocked the staff of Matewada police station where Prasad used to work. Matewada Inspector L Jeevan Reddy, who took charge of the station around 10 months ago, recalls how Prasad was an expert in investigating crimes and how he would collect minute details at the ground-level from local surveillance. 

“Prasad was on leave for two days and was supposed to report for work on Tuesday. We will definitely miss his experience and expertise,” he said. Meanwhile, Amangal police, under whose jurisdiction the accident happened, said a case has been registered against the truck driver. The driver is absconding and a hunt is on to nab him. 

