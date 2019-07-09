South Central Railway officials to take safety measures for monsoon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of the South Central Railway were advised to maintain a high degree of alertness while operating trains, especially during the prevailing monsoon season. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager of SCR conducted a detailed review meeting on safety and punctuality with principal heads of all the six departments via video conference on Monday.

Mallya instructed the officials to intensify monsoon patrolling and keep continuous vigil at bridges, water tanks adjacent to the railway track and other vulnerable areas. He also stressed on the need to minimise asset failures during monsoon season to improve punctuality.