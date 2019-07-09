Home Cities Hyderabad

Teacher gets 10-year jail term for raping student in Hyderabad

Even after getting married, the accused fooled the victim by saying that he did not like his wife and instead promised her to marry her.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eight years after cheating, repeatedly raping and impregnating a student, a 38-year-old teacher was awarded a 10-year jail term and slapped with a Rs 60,000 fine by the Special Court on Crimes Against Women. The accused, Mohammed Jahangir Pasha, who was working as a teacher in a school, began pursuing the 21-year-old victim, a student of the same school in 2011. Saying that he is in love with her and wants to marry her, the accused took the girl to a resort and raped her, but married another woman in July 2011. 

Even after getting married, the accused fooled the victim by saying that he did not like his wife and instead promised her to marry her. Later, he went on to again rape the gullible girl. The girl became pregnant in 2012 and gave birth to a baby boy. When Pasha refused to take responsibility for their son, she lodged a complaint with Meerpet police, who registered a case in December 2012 under Section 420 and 376 for cheating and rape. 

During the investigationion, the blood and DNA samples of the boy proved that the accused was the biological father of the child. The court, which found the accused guilty, sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and asked him to pay a fine of Rs 60,000.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp