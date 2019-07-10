Hyderabad man slashes girlfriend’s throat, tries to kill self 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a case of a love affair gone wrong, a 22-year-old graduate was brutally attacked with a knife by her alleged partner inside a hotel room in Chaitanyapuri under the Rachakonda commissionerate on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Jana Venkatesh (24) slashed Vemuri Manasvi’s throat with a knife and stabbed her multiple times. Using the same knife, he later inflicted injuries on himself. While Manasvi’s condition is said to be critical, Venkatesh is still in an unconscious state.

Chaitanyapuri police, investigating the case, said that Venkatesh could have taken this step to get back at Manasvi for ‘avoiding’ him.

According to the police, Venkatesh, hailing from Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, had checked into a Brindavan Lodge at around 10 am on Tuesday. An hour later, Manasvi joined him in the hotel room. Minutes after she entered the hotel, they got into an argument.

Manasvi then called her younger brother Sriteja and informed him about being at the hotel. Sriteja along with their mother Kamala rushed to the hotel. They entered the room with the help of hotel staff, but Manasvi and Venkatesh were already lying in a pool of blood by then. Both of them had deep cut injuries on their bodies.