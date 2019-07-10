Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man slashes girlfriend’s throat, tries to kill self 

The accused slashed victim's throat with a knife and stabbed her multiple times. Using the same knife, he later inflicted injuries on himself.

Published: 10th July 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a case of a love affair gone wrong, a 22-year-old graduate was brutally attacked with a knife by her alleged partner inside a hotel room in Chaitanyapuri under the Rachakonda commissionerate on Tuesday.  

The accused, identified as Jana Venkatesh (24) slashed Vemuri Manasvi’s throat with a knife and stabbed her multiple times. Using the same knife, he later inflicted injuries on himself. While Manasvi’s condition is said to be critical, Venkatesh is still in an unconscious state.

Chaitanyapuri police, investigating the case, said that Venkatesh could have taken this step to get back at Manasvi for ‘avoiding’ him.

According to the police, Venkatesh, hailing from Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, had checked into a Brindavan Lodge at around 10 am on Tuesday. An hour later, Manasvi joined him in the hotel room. Minutes after she entered the hotel, they got into an argument.

Manasvi then called her younger brother Sriteja and informed him about being at the hotel. Sriteja along with their mother Kamala rushed to the hotel. They entered the room with the help of hotel staff, but Manasvi and Venkatesh were already lying in a pool of blood by then. Both of them had deep cut injuries on their bodies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad crime hyderabad suicide love affair crime love affair crime hyderabad
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp