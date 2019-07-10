Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabadis stand behind men in blue

Express gauges the mood of cricket-crazy citizens, who are ever so confident Team India will return home as champions.

Published: 10th July 2019 10:35 AM

Fans write best wishes for Indian Team (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year’s ICC World Cup has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride with emotions running high, especially for Team India’s fans. The New Indian Express went around the city’s buzzing colleges, campuses and parks to gauge the mood of cricket revellers.

Express’ first stop was at Indira Park, where fitness freaks of the city took out time from their daily workout routine to sign their wishes and blessings for the Men in Blue.

Students at Villa Marie College, Somajiguda wish Team India a successful World Cup campaign, Morning walkers at Osmania University Grounds wish Virat Kohli’s boys the best of luck, Enthusiastic students of St Francis College, Kundanbagh, Fitness enthusiasts do their part at Indira Park near Lower Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Tuesday . The principal of Villa Marie, Y Philomena | S Senbagapandiyan, Satha Keerthi

The next stop was the city’s iconic Osmania University Campus grounds near Tarnaka, where students and their professors got together during their early morning run to share and debate their views about who is going to make it to the finals. The lively debate, of course, eventually came to one conclusion  — that Team India should bring back the cup.  

While cricket is called a gentleman’s game and fans are usually expected from the male population, the city’s two most famous girl’s colleges have proved these stereotypes wrong.

Young women from St Francis College for Women and Villa Marie College came out in large numbers to support their favourite cricketers and surprisingly it was Bumrah who stole the show. Chants of  “Boom Boom Bumrah” filled the open grounds of both colleges, as many students painted the Indian flag on their faces and posed with Express’ signature campaign for Instagram worthy selfies.

Comments

