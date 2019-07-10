Punjagutta Police Station under scanner after series of violent crimes

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Punjagutta police station in Hyderabad, of late, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Once adjudged the second best police station in the country, the PS has recently witnessed violent incidents under its jurisdiction.

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy’s surprise visit to the PS on Sunday points towards the severity of the situation.

The visit comes a day after the brutal murder of a businessman, and after Punjagutta failed to make the cut for the best police station. To many, it seemed like the DGP himself had decided to set things in order.

“DGP M Mahendar Reddy and City CP Anjani Kumar were having an avalanche check yesterday (Sunday) night at PS Panjagutta and other places in the city, to monitor the performance of the police in the night,” a tweet on DGP’s official handle read.

Speaking to media after the visit, Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the DGP inspected the functioning of blue colts and patrol cars. “He also inspected the functioning of different verticals and sub-verticals in the police station,” he said.

This visit by the former city chief-turned- DGP sent a strong message to the force that there’s been a close watch on the PS.

On June 14, a pub dancer was thrashed by her colleagues under the PS limits. Her clothes were ripped off when she resisted being forced her into prostitution. Later, on June 27, an auto driver was murdered in front of the PS — five days after he approached the CP, seeking protection from the accused.