Home Cities Hyderabad

Punjagutta Police Station under scanner after series of violent crimes

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy’s surprise visit to the PS on Sunday points towards the severity of the situation.

Published: 10th July 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Punjagutta police station in Hyderabad, of late, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Once adjudged the second best police station in the country, the PS has recently witnessed violent incidents under its jurisdiction.

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy’s surprise visit to the PS on Sunday points towards the severity of the situation.

The visit comes a day after the brutal murder of a businessman, and after Punjagutta failed to make the cut for the best police station. To many, it seemed like the DGP himself had decided to set things in order.
“DGP M Mahendar Reddy and City CP Anjani Kumar were having an avalanche check yesterday (Sunday) night at PS Panjagutta and other places in the city, to monitor the performance of the police in the night,” a tweet on DGP’s official handle read.

Speaking to media after the visit, Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the DGP inspected the functioning of blue colts and patrol cars. “He also inspected the functioning of different verticals and sub-verticals in the police station,” he said.

This visit by the former city chief-turned- DGP sent a strong message to the force that there’s been a close watch on the PS.

On June 14, a pub dancer was thrashed by her colleagues under the PS limits. Her clothes were ripped off when she resisted being forced her into prostitution. Later, on June 27, an auto driver was murdered in front of the PS — five days after he approached the CP, seeking protection from the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad Hyderabad crime Punjagutta Police Station Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp