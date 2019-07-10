Vasavi College falls in line to Supreme Court's order, to refund excess fee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Falling in line with the Supreme Court orders that mandates the college to charge fees as per the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC), Vasavi College of Engineering has decided to refund the additional fee it had collected for 2016 - 19 block period.

Calling it a victory for the parents who have been fighting against the colleges, Nagati Narayana, president of Telangana Parents Association, said the college will refund the excess fee and within a week after deducting the current year fee.

Parents received a text message from the Principal, VCE that read,” In terms of Supreme Court judgment July 1, excess fee paid will be refunded within a week after adjusting current year fee.”

“This is will set a precedent. It is the first time that an engineering college had obeyed the court orders and agreed for a refund,” he said.

On Monday parents had submitted a representation to the secretary (education) B Janardhan Reddy seeking the enforcement of the Supreme Court’s (SC) order on engineering college fees.

As per the order, the college can only collect Rs 97,000, the fee fixed by the TAFRC. However, the management had collected Rs 1.6 lakh from each student. Parents wanted the management to adjust the excess Rs 63,000 for the ensuing academic year and refund the rest.