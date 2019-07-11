Home Cities Hyderabad

Ahead of polls, Secunderabad Cantonment Board ward members try to look busy

With the instruction from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the SCB has already started preparing data of electoral civilian wards.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Waking up from a four-year-long slumber, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s (SCB) elected representatives have flooded it with files and proposals of works to be taken up in their respective wards.

In a bid to prove that they have taken up works in their areas ahead of Cantonment board polls slated for December later this year, the eight SCB elected members are now fighting tooth and nail for funds. Though work has already begun at some places, the locals observe that they don’t see it completed anytime soon, as SCB has only just allocated funds for the initial starting of the works.

With the instruction from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the SCB has already started preparing data of electoral civilian wards. The elections to all 62 cantonment boards will be held in late 2019. There are eight civilian wards under SCB, and with a population of four lakh, the Secunderabad cantonment is the largest in the country.

Speaking to the Express, Vasavinagar Welfare Association President, Telukuntia Satish Gupta, said that “With the upcoming board elections, the elected members have started to cover up their failures and inaugurating the foundation stone of works with estimations in their respective wards.” Gupta added, “The citizens should look for fresh blood and better candidates for the development of the Cantonment.”

When contacted, SCB, Vice-President, J Ram Krishna said that “few people are making baseless allegations on the elected members.” He said that “every year the board sanctions the funds for development in the wards. The just initiated work will be completed within two months and soon the State government will also resolve the water supply issues in Cantonment,” said he.

