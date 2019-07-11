Elderly couple dies, kids hospitalised as family of four attempt suicide in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An elderly couple died and their two children are hospitalised after they attempted suicide by consuming soft drinks laced with sleeping pills under Amberpet police limits in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as 60-year-old Pavan and his wife Neelam (54). The couple's children Nikhil, 30, and Manu, 34, are admitted in a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The family, police say, was facing financial issues. The elderly couple, living with two children in DD Colony, was reportedly suffering from chronic diseases.

Police have shifted the bodies for a postmortem examination and have registered case of suspicious death.