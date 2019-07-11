Operation Smile: 581 kids rescued in Cyberabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police rescued 581 children in 265 days as part of ‘Operation Smile’ which completed one year. The police held a special meeting to highlight how well the programme worked for all three zones of the commissioner by rescuing and rehabilitating children from the State and those from outside who had been pushed into child labour, trafficking, begging.

Majority of the rescued children are child labourers employed in brick kilns in the city. Of the 581 children, 299 were child labour employed in various hazardous and non-hazardous units. “Young children are meant to learn and not earn. This motto has been our driving force to rescue children being pushed into work,” DCP Anasuya, Woman and Child Safety wing, said.