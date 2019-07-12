Hyderabad shop owner molests 9-yr-old girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A nine-year-old girl who went to purchase stationery from a nearby shop was allegedly sexually abused by the mid-40-year-old shop owner Govind Om Singh, at Meerpet of Rachakonda commissionerate.

The girl’s younger brother, accompanying her noticed this and rushed home to inform their parents, even as the accused continued abusing her. The parents rushed to the spot, but the accused fled.

High tension prevailed as residents started raising slogans against the accused. After assurance from the police about arresting the accused, residents withdrew their protest. The girl was handed to her parents and hunt is on for the alleged absconding accused, said police officials.