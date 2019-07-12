Home Cities Hyderabad

Plug your ears! Hyderabad getting noisier than ever

Commercial areas like Abids, Paradise, RC Puram and JNTU witness higher noise pollution levels than the permissible limits.

Published: 12th July 2019 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad noise pollution

Image for representation

By Nikisha Uddagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the statistics available with the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) are anything to go by,  the city is rapidly falling prey to noise pollution. Be it residential, commercial, industrial or even silence zones, people are facing extreme levels of noise pollution everywhere.

Commercial areas like Abids, Paradise, RC Puram and JNTU witness higher noise pollution levels than the permissible limits. According to the data available till June 2019, the noise recorded by TSPCB in commercial areas is 71.9 decibels during the day and 73.5 decibels at night, while the standard limit is 65 decibels during the day and 55 decibels at night time.

The noise recorded at residential areas of Jubilee Hills and Tarnaka is around 73.9 decibels during the day and 66.5 in the night against the permissible limit of 55 and 45 in the day and night respectively. According to TSPCB, the records suggest that last year the annual average noise level recorded in the industrial area was 70 decibels during the day and 69 during the night, while in June 2019 the average noise levels recorded was 70.8 during the day and 70 at night against the standard levels which are 75 and 70. The sensitive zones where the sound pollution should be less than 50 and 40 decibels respectively during the day and night, also record higher levels of noise.

As per data, the two sensitive stations have different recordings. The noise levels at zoo stood at 42.2 in the day and 46.7 at night, while in Gachibowli the noise levels are 63.9 during the day and 61.8 at night. While noise levels have drastically increased, the most affected are silence zones which include schools and hospitals. The Cyberabad cops have issued 324 challans in the last two months.

