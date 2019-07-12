Home Cities Hyderabad

Siblings battling for life after committing suicide at sudden demise of parents 

Amberpet Inspector J Ravinder said that on July 9, Neelam Karbanda, who was suffering from a chronic disease, died at a private hospital.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over the sudden death of parents, two children allegedly attempted suicide by consuming soft drink laced with sleeping pills at DD Colony under Amberpet police limits on July 11.

The deceased parents are identified as Pavan Karbanda (65) and Neelam Karbanda (56). Their son Nikhil Karbanda (30) and daughter Manu Karbanda are said to be battling for life.  

“Minutes after Neelam’s body was taken home, her husband Pavan died due to heart attack. Upset over the sudden deaths of parents, their two children attempted suicide,” said the Inspector.

“Forensic experts stated that Neelam died due to ill health, while her husband died of a heart attack. No chemical was found inside the stomach of the couple,” he added.

