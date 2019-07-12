This four-room building in Hyderabad houses two govt colleges

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be described as the State government’s indifference and apathy, a school, a junior college and a degree college are being run from two small buildings constructed on 1.5 acres of land, catering to around 1,500 students, right in the heart of Secunderabad, to be precise in Seethaphalmandi.

Worse still, one of the two buildings, which has just four rooms, houses both the government junior and degrees colleges, with the classes conducted under a shift system. The junior college in which around 200 students are currently enrolled, conducts classes from 9 am to 1 pm and the degree college, which has a total strength of around 500 students, runs classes from 1 pm to 5 pm.

When Express visited the campus, the degree classes were being conducted under the open sky in the space allotted for the playground.

Due to the shift system adopted by the colleges, the faculty are forced to cut short their classes from 45 to 30 minutes, which obviously affects the quality of education offered at these two institutions. Thanks to the growing awareness on the importance of education among the parents, and not to forget the dearth of colleges in the area, the enrolment in these two government institutions has been on the rise in the past few years.

Speaking to Express, on condition of anonymity, a college faculty said, “This is the only government school, junior and degree college in the city that is running in shifts from the same premises.” While lamenting the fact that there are no proper facilities, including toilets, on the campus’, he said that the faculty members have been requesting the Higher Education Department to allot government land and provide good infrastructure for degree college students.

Promise not kept

Secunderabad MLA T Padma Rao Goud had earlier promised a fully furnished building to accommodate college students. But for some unknown reasons, the plan hit a roadblock. When contacted, Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Technical Education Navin Mittal said that “we have already identified a two-acre land parcel at Art College railway station” for the purpose.

“The land belongs to Osmania University (OU), the proposals have been prepared and final approval for land allotment will be taken by the executive committee members of OU,” he added. Navin is also a part of the executive committee and hopes to see a quick and permanent solution to the problems being faced by both the faculty and the students of these three government institutions.