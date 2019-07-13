 60-bed casualty ward in Gandhi Hospital brings relief for Hyderabad citizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the State’s largest government hospitals, Gandhi Hospital, is all set to receive a state-of-art casualty ward, in place of the existing one. The newly-renovated casualty ward will have 60 beds, which will be at par with international standards to cater to the high influx of emergency patients. The casualty ward previously had only 10 beds.

Dr. Shravan Kumar, superintendent of the Hospital said, “The casualty ward is one of the largest and well-equipped wards across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It will have four emergency operation theatres. The hospital treats over 700 emergency patients every day, of which over 150 cases are admitted to the in-patient department. The new casualty ward will help doctors to administer treatment quicker and better.

The cost of the entire project is Rs 2.34 crore.” Dr. Kumar further added that the project should be completed in another month, as 80 per cent of the civil works have been finished. However, an increase in beds in a casualty ward also points to the need for more doctors, nurses and ward attendants.