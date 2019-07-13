Home Cities Hyderabad

Accidents on the rise, but Hyderabad roads get less deadly

Road mishaps increased from 1,207 in first half of 2018 to 1,258 in 2019 but deaths were less compared to last year

Published: 13th July 2019 09:58 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though road accidents have increased in Hyderabad by four per cent during the first half of this year compared to January to June 2018, the road fatalities have in fact reduced by 10 per cent during the same period as compared to last year.

This data was released at the half-yearly press meet held by Hyderabad Traffic police here on Friday.
The data suggests that accidents increased from 1,207 (January to June, 2018) to 1,258 (January to June, 2019).The city roads are notorious for their poor engineering and poor road sense among users, and this has resulted in the first half of this year seeing more accidents than in the first half of 2018, say the traffic police. However, the data provided says that the number of deaths in road accidents in the city has seen a 10 per cent drop since last year for the first six months of the year.

The number of deaths has fallen from 150 during the same period in 2018 to 135 in 2019. Correspondingly, the number of those injured went up by seven per cent. In 2018, while 1,222 were injured, in 2019, 1,313 have suffered injuries. This implies that though more Hyderabadis are meeting with accidents, the severity and fatality of these have reduced.

The traffic police are attributing the success of the same to several road engineering improvements taken up in at least 85 accident prone areas in terms of tweaking the engineering by placing cones at the central median and providing free left turns. Also, retro-reflective signages are installed at curves and rumble strips are laid in high-speed areas. At least 50 more black spots have also been identified in the city, informed the officials.

Lawless streets: 23L violations in six months @ 12.8k per day!
According to the latest data by Hyderabad traffic police, the city clocked a whopping 23.04 lakh traffic violations in the first six months of the year when 61.48 lakh vehicles were driven on the roads, which roughly translates to 12,800 odd violations every single day! A glance through the figures indicates that of the 15 violations against which traffic police have checked the commuters for, not wearing a helmet is the offense most frequently committed by the Hyderabadis, followed by wrong parking and driving on the wrong side of the road. These three top offences make the lion’s share of all offences with 18,12,198 caught for not wearing a helmet, 1,23,460 caught for wrong parking and 1,05,346 caught for wrong side driving

