Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering names block after Army martyr

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad based Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) on July 12 renamed one of its technical blocks after late Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhaundiyal, who laid down his life in post-Pulwama attack operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Major Dhaundiyal graduated from MCEME in December 2017 after obtaining Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Mechanical Stream and thereafter got posted to 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Battalion (Grenadiers) in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).