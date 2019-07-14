Home Cities Hyderabad

Air pollution levels higher in Hyderabad than other South Indian cities

The average annual concentrations of PM 10 and PM 2.5 in Hyderabad in 2018 were 105 and 55 respectively, both expressed in the units micrograms per meter cube.

Published: 14th July 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad noise pollution

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While the State government has been promoting Hyderabad as the best destination compared to other cities in India, especially Bengaluru, on various fronts, Hyderabad lags behind the other major cities in South India in terms of its environmental quality. For the most part of the year, the average concentration of Particulate Matter (PM) in Hyderabad’s air is higher than other South Indian cities, including Bengaluru and Chennai.

In the last two years, the average annual concentration of PM 10 and PM 2.5 have also been higher in Hyderabad’s air than other major South Indian cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and also Bengaluru, and Chennai. This came forth in the data on air pollution presented as a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday by the Union Minister for Environment, Prakash Javadekar. 

The average annual concentrations of PM 10 and PM 2.5 in Hyderabad in 2018 were 105 and 55 respectively, both expressed in the units micrograms per meter cube. Compared to this, it was just 78 and 34 in Chennai whereas it was 90 and 47 in Bengaluru, respectively. In 2017, they were 108 and 54 respectively in Hyderabad, whereas they were 62 and 32 in Chennai and 92 and 46 in Bengaluru, respectively. 

When we look at data from individual air pollution monitoring units in Hyderabad, the annual average concentrations of PM 10 and PM 2.5 are much higher than the national air quality standards. For example in Jubilee Hills the annual PM 10 and PM 2.5 concentrations last year were 118 and around 57. These values are much higher in areas like Jeedimetla, Kukatpally or Balanagar due to the presence of industries nearby. 

This points towards a need for the Telangana government to deliver on its long-pending promise of shifting the 1,125-odd highly polluting industrial units located inside the limits of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to be designated to industrial areas beyond the ORR. 

What are PM10 & PM2.5? 

PM 10 and PM 2.5 are respirable particles suspended in the air with the circumference of 10 and 2.5 micrometers or less respectively. These particles are released from various sources like automobile exhausts and even thermal power plants in and around a city

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad pollution Telangana government hyderabad air pollution
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp