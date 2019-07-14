Home Cities Hyderabad

Casting couch row: Anchor Swetha Reddy files case against Bigg Boss Telugu-III organisers

In her complaint, Swetha Reddy stated that she was selected for the show as a contestant, but did not enter into an agreement with the channel and organisers of the show.

Nagarjuna will be the host of Big Boss Telugu- III (Photo | Twitter)

HYDERABAD:  Much before the launch of Big Boss-III which will see Tollywood actor Nagarjuna as the host of the reality show, the show is already marred with controversy over casting couch allegations on the sets. The Banjara Hills police registered cases against four coordinators of the entertainment channel that is all set to air Big Boss -III for allegedly having abused an anchor Swetha Reddy, who claims to have been selected for Big Boss -III.

In her complaint, Swetha Reddy stated that she was selected for the show as a contestant, but did not enter into an agreement with the channel and organisers of the show. “I was abused by some persons who brought pressure on me to impress a person associated with the Big Boss-III for making the agreement. Even as I was selected for the show, some persons deliberately removed my name,” she alleged. 

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC against Raghu, Shyam and Abhishek. All these work as coordinators for the Big Boss show. The woman anchor levelled casting couch allegations against the Big Boss show and demanded it to be banned. 

It was reported that the Big Boss -III team have selected participants including celebrities for the show to be aired by July end. Anchors Srimukhi and Savitri, actors Himaja, Hema and Varun Sandesh were understood to have been finalised for the show. 

